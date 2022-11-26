Truist Financial Cuts GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $50.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Nomura cut GDS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GDS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.97.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GDS stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.66. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,052,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,131,000 after buying an additional 212,465 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,288,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.