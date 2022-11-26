Twenty Acre Capital LP Buys 135,200 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International accounts for 3.2% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XM opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.69. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

