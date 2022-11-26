Twenty Acre Capital LP Invests $4.22 Million in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 232,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000. UiPath accounts for 4.2% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.46. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATH. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,535,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

