U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 59,041 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,041 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $226,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,790,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 195.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 158,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,181,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

