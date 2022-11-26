U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of ProShares Short High Yield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 502,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 176,826 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 457,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,091 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 166,232 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SJB opened at $18.87 on Friday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

