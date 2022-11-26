U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 191,474 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

