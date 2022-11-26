U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SLB opened at $50.83 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

