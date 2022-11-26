U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,436,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $250.42 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average of $215.45.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

