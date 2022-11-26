U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average of $199.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

