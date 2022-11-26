U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 21.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.