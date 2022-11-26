U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,337,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 157,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

