U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,635 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,045,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66,336 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

