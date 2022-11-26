U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,134,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 566,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,220 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26,331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,907,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $39.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

