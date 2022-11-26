U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,915 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 926,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 62,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

