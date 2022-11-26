U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 617,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Mizuho cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

