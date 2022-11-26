U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $453.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.72. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

