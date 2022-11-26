UBS Group Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $177.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.13.

DLTR opened at $151.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day moving average of $153.91.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

