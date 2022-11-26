UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Critical Contrast

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of UniFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wag! Group and UniFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 UniFirst 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Wag! Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 149.00%. UniFirst has a consensus target price of $195.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than UniFirst.

This table compares Wag! Group and UniFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A UniFirst $2.00 billion 1.79 $103.40 million $5.46 35.18

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A N/A -29.54% UniFirst 5.17% 6.77% 5.34%

Summary

UniFirst beats Wag! Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

