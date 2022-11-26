Unizen Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $196.75 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Unizen has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $196.75 million and approximately $446,015.89 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.45 or 0.08344359 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00493252 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.62 or 0.30001949 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.