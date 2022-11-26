Unizen Tops 24 Hour Volume of $509,452.36 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Unizen has a market cap of $196.75 million and $509,452.36 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.08292183 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00489806 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.58 or 0.29792354 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

