Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UPLD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of UPLD opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Upland Software has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $21.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 186,699 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 155,418 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 346,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 264,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading

