Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $765.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

