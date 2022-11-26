USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.69 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $99.69 million and $211,321.96 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00005409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,519.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.42 or 0.00680597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00243930 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00061750 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001311 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, "USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. More information can be found at https://kava.io."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

