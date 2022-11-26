Vai (VAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31,407.40

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Vai has a market cap of $56.01 million and $31,407.40 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vai token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00005869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.49 or 0.08324612 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00489844 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.91 or 0.30053906 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

