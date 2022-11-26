Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,357 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 157,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 423,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

