Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $228.93 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

