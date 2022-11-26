Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 213.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,262,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 38,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $112.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

