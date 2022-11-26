Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,737,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,414 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $440,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,952,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after buying an additional 4,320,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. 822,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.