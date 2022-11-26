Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Vaxcyte accounts for about 0.9% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Vaxcyte worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $307,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,546 shares in the company, valued at $18,238,660.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $494,284.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $307,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,238,660.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,703 shares of company stock worth $2,261,198. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. 156,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.12. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

