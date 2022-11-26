Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Shares Sold by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,621 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 7.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,452,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 68.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 843,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 343,656 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 88.9% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 800,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 376,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VAQC remained flat at $10.01 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,368. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

