Venus USDC (vUSDC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.35 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.68 million and $14.35 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.50 or 0.08442875 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00483491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29664136 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02173099 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,659,582.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

