Verasity Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.59 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Verasity has a market cap of $30.22 million and $3.59 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006067 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001303 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013778 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.