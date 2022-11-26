Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.58 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $30,203.23 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,637.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00457263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00123719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00827995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.28 or 0.00692887 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00243247 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,532,985 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

