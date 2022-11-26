Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.66.

NYSE VIPS opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

