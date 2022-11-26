Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) & Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Financial Contrast

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) and Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient and Virax Biolabs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient -413.55% N/A -88.21% Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quotient and Virax Biolabs Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient $38.51 million 0.05 -$125.13 million ($53.21) -0.02 Virax Biolabs Group $120,000.00 145.38 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Virax Biolabs Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient.

86.8% of Quotient shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Quotient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quotient and Virax Biolabs Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient 0 1 3 0 2.75 Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,400.00%. Given Quotient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Summary

Quotient beats Virax Biolabs Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company also offers MosaiQ SDS Microarray that is designed as a serological disease screening microarray comprised assays to detect cytomegalovirus and Syphilis; MosaiQ MDS Microarray that is designed as a molecular disease screening microarray test for donor red cells or source plasma; MosaiQ IH Microarray as a blood grouping microarray; MosaiQ Autoimmune Microarray; MosaiQ COVID-19; and MosaiQ IH3 Microarray. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

