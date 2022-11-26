Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 110 ($1.30) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 215 ($2.54) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.17.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.