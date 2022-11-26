Vow Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $456,282.03 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Vow has a market capitalization of $128.70 million and $456,282.03 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004967 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

