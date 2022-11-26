Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $79.86 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $79.86 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00017663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,635.73 or 1.00009277 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010376 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040510 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022568 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00239974 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.86891243 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $13,850,893.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

