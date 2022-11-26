Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $54.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.23.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.2 %

WBA opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.