WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0604

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $137.44 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,274,267,956 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

