WazirX Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.24 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $61.24 million and $2.98 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

