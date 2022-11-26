Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $286.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.50 and its 200 day moving average is $292.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

