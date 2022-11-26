Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,243 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.32 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average is $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

