Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $40.86 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

