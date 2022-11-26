Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,333 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 1,450 ($17.15) in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,650 ($19.51) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

