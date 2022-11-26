Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $83,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 146.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE ABB opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB Profile

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.