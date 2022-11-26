Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 110 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,515.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,517.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,468.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

