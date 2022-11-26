Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $46.05 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55.
