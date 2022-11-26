Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes $75,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 189 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,589,000 after acquiring an additional 239,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $222.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $752.68. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.08.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

