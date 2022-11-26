Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 3.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
